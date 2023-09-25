Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead

Latest News

FILE - Italian actress Sophia Loren smiles during a photo call for "Human Voice," (Voce Umana)...
Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers with even a few storms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Shower chances increase this week
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City