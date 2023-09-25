Search for suspect underway after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County deputy was assaulted during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Highways 68 and 169.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect as assaulted the deputy and tried to disarm them before driving away. The deputy was hurt but did not need to go to the hospital.

We’re told they now have an arrest warrant for Ciro Garcia Saenz of Lexington.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call central dispatch at 859-887-5447.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.