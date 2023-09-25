Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Search for suspect underway after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County deputy was assaulted during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Highways 68 and 169.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect as assaulted the deputy and tried to disarm them before driving away. The deputy was hurt but did not need to go to the hospital.

We’re told they now have an arrest warrant for Ciro Garcia Saenz of Lexington.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call central dispatch at 859-887-5447.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified

Latest News

James Bradburn, a Lexington man accused of murdering his own stepfather, was seen in court...
WATCH |Lexington man accused of murdering stepfather
The honor guard changes out every 30 minutes.
Former Gov. Brereton Jones lying in state at Kentucky Capitol
James Bradburn, a Lexington man accused of murdering his own stepfather, was seen in court...
Lexington man accused of murdering stepfather
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast