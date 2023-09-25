Everyday Kentucky
Skeletal remains found in Morehead

Police investigation.
Police investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Morehead are investigating after skeletal remains were found Sunday.

Police say they are working with the Rowan County Coroner to make an identification.

The Rowan County Coroner says around 4:00 p.m., an individual contacted dispatch claiming to have discovered skeletal remains in a wooded area within Morehead city limits.

A search of the scene wrapped up at dark. It will continue Monday at daylight.

The remains will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

