Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing three people, including the toddler. (WJXT, family photos via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

WJXT reported the 3-year-old victim was identified as Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJXT.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified
Accidental overdose becomes leading cause of death in Kentuckians under 40
Accidental overdose becomes leading cause of death in Kentuckians under 40

Latest News

Scientists hope the samples will provide clues to how Earth became a home for life. (NASA via...
NASA's Osiris-Rex capsule bringing asteroid samples to Earth
The group was on their way to a teen's birthday celebration when the crash happened,...
6 family members killed after their SUV was hit by a freight train
Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing...
3-year-old among victims after 4 people shot at Florida apartment complex
.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash