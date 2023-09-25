Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

UK employee killed in crash

KSP says the crash happened at 4254 River Road in Lockport.
KSP says the crash happened at 4254 River Road in Lockport.(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky employee is dead after a crash in Henry County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened at 4254 River Road in Lockport.

They say the preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan passenger car was traveling south on KY 389 before exiting the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree.

Justin Brindley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

UK has confirmed that Brindley was an employee but has not released any other information.

We will update this story as we learn more information

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton joined the Andover Management Group and others at a groundbreaking ceremony...
Luxury apartment complex coming to historic Lexington neighborhood
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Coroner identifies person killed in Scott County crash
The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt...
Good Question: What happened to the Barnyard venue in Bath County?
Police lights
Suspect arrested after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop