Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

UK Men’s Basketball announces exhibitions against Georgetown College, KY State

The Kentucky men’s basketball team announced a pair of exhibition games for the 2023-24 season on Monday.
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while pressured by Kentucky State's Jay Murrell (14)...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while pressured by Kentucky State's Jay Murrell (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team announced a pair of exhibition games for the 2023-24 season on Monday.

UK will host Georgetown College on Oct. 27 and Kentucky State on Nov. 2 at Rupp Arena.

The game against Kentucky State will serve as the 2023 Unity Series. In each of the past two seasons, UK has played a regular-season contest against an historically black college and university. The game aims to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.

UK hosted the Thorobreds last season, and the Tigers last came to Rupp Arena in 2019.

Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified

Latest News

Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) celebrates his interception for a touchdown...
UK’s Hairston named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducts second class
WATCH | Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducts second class
EKU avoids 0-4 start to season with dramatic win over SEMO
WATCH | EKU avoids 0-4 start to season with dramatic win over SEMO
EKU coach Walt Wells celebrates his team's first win of the year.
EKU avoids 0-4 start to season with dramatic win over SEMO