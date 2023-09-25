Everyday Kentucky
UK’s Hairston named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) celebrates his interception for a touchdown...
Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky sophomore defensive back Maxwell Hairston has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in UK’s win over Vanderbilt.

Hairston tied an SEC record by returning two interceptions for touchdowns in a 45-28 victory over Vandy in the Wildcats’ SEC opener. He became the first Wildcat to have two pick sixes in a single game.

Hairston totaled four tackles, three pass breakups and the two interceptions for 83 return yards in the game. On the season, Hairston has 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field Saturday when it plays host to No. 22 Florida at noon on ESPN. The game is sold out

