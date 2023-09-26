Death investigation began after skull found in wooded area

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about human remains found in Morehead.

According to the Herald-Leader, the coroner’s office says the investigation started when someone found a human skull in a wooded area within Morehead city limits.

Crews began scouring the area Sunday. After two days of work, they found several personal items near the scene. We don’t know what those items are.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office now has the remains.

This is a developing story.

