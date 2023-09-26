First Alert | Chris Bailey Tracks Much Needed Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact the region over the next few days, and will bring beneficial rains to the Bluegrass state. There’s even the chance for a few strong storms to come along for the wet ride.

We will see the chance for scattered showers and storms going up today, but many stay dry. Highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area.

Low pressure slowly drops into the region from the northwest Wednesday and Thursday. This brings rounds of showers and storms across Kentucky and surrounding areas during this time. Leftover showers will be noted into Friday as the overall coverage comes down.

This setup can bring some hefty rainfall across central and eastern Kentucky and the models are seeing this potential much better as we get closer. 1″-2″ of rain, with locally higher amounts, will be possible.

Given the potential for thunderstorms, there’s even the chance for some local high water issues. Weird, right?

There’s also the chance for some of these storms to pack large hail and damaging winds. For this reason the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

Temps come way down during this time.

The weekend looks dry and warmer.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.