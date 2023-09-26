Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

First Alert | Chris Bailey Tracks Much Needed Rain

Radar
Radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact the region over the next few days, and will bring beneficial rains to the Bluegrass state. There’s even the chance for a few strong storms to come along for the wet ride.

We will see the chance for scattered showers and storms going up today, but many stay dry. Highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area.

Low pressure slowly drops into the region from the northwest Wednesday and Thursday. This brings rounds of showers and storms across Kentucky and surrounding areas during this time. Leftover showers will be noted into Friday as the overall coverage comes down.

This setup can bring some hefty rainfall across central and eastern Kentucky and the models are seeing this potential much better as we get closer. 1″-2″ of rain, with locally higher amounts, will be possible.

Given the potential for thunderstorms, there’s even the chance for some local high water issues. Weird, right?

There’s also the chance for some of these storms to pack large hail and damaging winds. For this reason the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

Temps come way down during this time.

The weekend looks dry and warmer.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Brindley
UK employee killed in crash
Multiple units have responded to the Rally’s on Richmond Road.
Crews respond to fire at Lexington restaurant
Police lights
Suspect arrested after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wetter weather
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances will increase soon
Showers and storms are likely for both Wednesday and Thursday
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Rain arrives for the middle part of the week
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast