Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances will increase soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been pretty dry around here but that is about to change.

Expect sunny skies with some very comfortable temperatures. You should see highs run around 80 degrees for highs today. The normal high for today is 77 and we will be just slightly above it. It is too close to normal for it to be considered warm but it sure is nice. We will string together a few more days at that level all the way through next week.

Rain will start blowing in on Wednesday. It looks like we will see a few different rounds scattered throughout the day. During the early morning hours, a few showers & storms will develop. You will then go through a bit of a dry period before another round of rain gets fired up during the afternoon and evening hours. At that point, some of those storms could be strong to severe.

These good soaking rains will remain in the area through the day on Thursday. By the time this all wraps up, we could see an inch or so of total rainfall accumulation. Any little bit of rain will get us closer to normal rainfall levels.

Take care of each other!

