Man arrested on rape, sodomy charges in Pulaski County

John Lloyd Lester, 46.
John Lloyd Lester, 46.(Pulaski Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested after deputies looked into a reported sexual assault in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says 46-year-old John Lloyd Lester, of Burnside, is facing charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lester was arrested at his home on September 14 on the rape charge, and the sodomy charge was added when he appeared in court on Monday.

He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

