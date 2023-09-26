Everyday Kentucky
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash.
By KTTC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Two children are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning in Minnesota, according to authorities.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV was driving southbound on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 when it crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling southbound.

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

All four children riding in the buggy were siblings who live in rural Stewartville.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time in the case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

