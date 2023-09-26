Police arrest suspect in shooting that left woman with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police say 19-year-old Elijah Adams was charged Monday with assault, robbery and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on September 19 in the 3500 block of Laredo Drive. Officers say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound near Kirklevington Park.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is not known.

Anyone with information or knowledge about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

