Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Police arrest suspect in shooting that left woman with life-threatening injuries

Elijah Adams
Elijah Adams(Fayette County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police say 19-year-old Elijah Adams was charged Monday with assault, robbery and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on September 19 in the 3500 block of Laredo Drive. Officers say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound near Kirklevington Park.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is not known.

Anyone with information or knowledge about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Brindley
UK employee killed in crash
Multiple units have responded to the Rally’s on Richmond Road.
Crews respond to fire at Lexington restaurant
Police lights
Suspect arrested after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Coroner identifies person killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

On August 30, three central Kentucky housing organizations sponsored an in-depth Lexington...
Advocates announce results of Lexington homeless count
Funeral held for former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones
WATCH | Funeral held for former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones
Petra's Bob Hartman, John Schlitt, and John Lawry are among the group's longest serving members.
Iconic Christian rock band to play in Kentucky for 50th-anniversary tour
FILE - This photo provided by Pfizer in August 2023 shows their RSV vaccine Abrysvo. On Friday,...
CDC recommends first vaccine for RSV to protect infants