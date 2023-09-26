Everyday Kentucky
Police investigating after man shot in Lexington

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lexington.

Officers responded Monday night to Highlawn Avenue.

Police say they found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information or knowledge about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

