Police investigating after man shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Lexington.

Officers responded Monday night to Highlawn Avenue.

Police say they found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information or knowledge about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

