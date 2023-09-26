Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Pumpkin Crops suffer this fall due to summer weather

WKYT Pumpkins
WKYT Pumpkins(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again when people start carving out some time for fall fun and festivities.

If pumpkin picking is on your list this year, your local patch might look a little different.

“We’ve got as many pumpkins count-wise. We don’t have quite the size,” Kevan Evans of Evans Orchard and Cider Mill said.

October is peak pumpkin picking season for folks, but thanks to slightly wetter and cooler conditions, certain species of pumpkins struggled to grow to their full potential.

“We’ve found that the pie pumpkins, the orange ones, we are short of. We have plenty of these white and tan ones and warty ones, so we have got more of those this year than we do orange. So we are having to scramble a little bit to find some more orange things to fill in our crop,” Evans said.

From June through August, Kentucky saw temps around two degrees below average for the state. On the other hand, rainfall totals were above average for the summer months here in the Commonwealth. Both of these anomalies can affect the pumpkin crops directly.

“Pumpkins are really disease-prone, so you have got to keep a fungicide on them, or you are going to have some weak-looking pumpkins,” said Evans. “Pumpkins can get that pale yellow-orange look to them.”

Unlike this summer, in the month of September, rain totals have been below average so far. With the lack of substantial rainfall in the Commonwealth, the crucial final stages of pumpkin growth are looking different.

“It’s gotten dry here, so it’s not really finishing them off the way we want them to. So it’s showing in our crop yield,” Evans said. ”We have just got to adapt so we can find out what grows. We may adjust our planting times and things like that to make sure everything works.”

But no matter what the pumpkin picking looks like, whatever you may find at your patch will be perfect for your next autumn adventure.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Brindley
UK employee killed in crash
Multiple units have responded to the Rally’s on Richmond Road.
Crews respond to fire at Lexington restaurant
Police lights
Suspect arrested after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by Pfizer in August 2023 shows their RSV vaccine Abrysvo. On Friday,...
CDC recommends first vaccine for RSV to protect infants
Kearney Ridge Apartment complex brings more than 250 affordable housing units to the City of...
Ribbon cut on another affordable housing complex in Lexington
John Lloyd Lester, 46.
Man arrested on rape, sodomy charges in Pulaski County
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Dustin B. Sparks’s plea agreement said he had sex...
Former Lexington prison guard pleads guilty to having sex with inmate