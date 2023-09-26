Ribbon cut on another affordable housing complex in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday on Lexington’s new Kearney Ridge Apartments.

This is part of the city’s ongoing effort to fulfill the needs of hundreds of families in the community.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, representatives said the Kearney Ridge Apartment complex is the largest affordable housing development built within the urban service area in the last 30 years.

The complex features more than 250 one, two and three-bedroom units.

Over the last 45 days, the leasing office said more than 60 families have already moved in. The units are open to people who have an income at or below 60% of the area median income.

Mayor Linda Gorton said this project is part of the city’s commitment to provide affordable housing opportunities for everyone.

Since the beginning of 2023, the city says 505 affordable housing units have come online. City officials say for the first time, this month, helping people find housing has been easier.

“That was the most heartening thing I’ve heard since we started doing the affordable housing fund because that’s the goal. The goal is to have enough that we’re not struggling when someone calls for help and needs help finding a unit,” said Charlie Lanter, the City of Lexington’s Commissioner of Housing, Advocacy and Community Development.

Lanter said he’s proud of the progress they’ve made so far. He said by the end of the year, the city will have opened more than 800 affordable housing units.

For more information: https://www.auassociates.com/on-the-boards/kearney-ridge-apartments

