UK HealthCare & FCPS launch program to help students with disabilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the beginning of this school year, UK HealthCare collaborated with Fayette County Public Schools to offer the first-ever internship program for students with disabilities.

Officials say in Kentucky alone, there’s a 42% gap in employment for individuals with disabilities. That’s why UK HealthCare and FCPS are coming together in an effort to close that gap.

Seven FCPS students are now making UK HealthCare their place of employment as they embark on the facility’s first-ever program of its kind.

“We have internships in six different areas across a Healthcare Enterprise over the next eight months,” said Dr. Eric Monday, UK co-executive VP for Health Affairs. “In this eight-month program, they’ll learn new skills and further develop existing ones.”

Many watched Tuesday morning as officials excitedly kicked off this initiative that invites students with disabilities into the workforce in an immersive workplace experience

One person in the crowd was Rica Ricketts, the mother of Ella, of one of the first interns.

“She’s come home every day with a story, very excited about going back the next day,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts says Ella has a rare generative disability that sometimes prevents her from doing everyday tasks. At UK HealthCare, she works in hospitality and serves the community every day.

“Sometimes you think they’re never going to be normal like the other kids and do what they are going to do, and then when things like this come along, you can’t help but jump on the opportunity,” Ricketts said.

Officials with UK HealthCare say they’re looking forward to continuing the year with these students and seeing new developments in the program.

“Let’s work to close the gap. Let’s work to show these interns that they can fulfill their dreams,” said Dr. Monday

Dr. Monday closed by saying he hopes the program expands beyond Lexington and into the rest of the commonwealth.

