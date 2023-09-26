UK Women’s Soccer remains unbeaten as they welcome No. 7 Alabama Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Women’s Soccer is unbeaten through ten matches, sitting on a 6-0-4 record, but they’ve yet to crack into the win column so far in SEC play.

They finished 2022 with a losing record, but thanks in part to 23 new faces on the roster and a go-to-work mentality, they’ve taken great strides in 2023.

“I think we have a lot of amazing people that have joined our roster, that have brought positivity and grit and work ethic, and I think that everyone has really been able to mesh well this year and personality-wise, so everyone has the same goal in mind,” said defender Maggy Henschler. “Winning, obviously. That’s always the goal, but growing as a team I think is probably the most important thing.”

One of those newcomers is goalie Marz Josephson. The graduate transfer made two NCAA Finals and a Final Four during her four years at UNC. This Wildcats team hasn’t received any top 25 votes, and she says it’s put a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

“We kind of have that underdog mentality though, like we’re just doing what we can to prove people wrong and just keep working like we have been.”

Aside from the obvious, a win, Head Coach Troy Fabiano, who is in his second season in Lexington, hopes to see a complete team effort from the Cats Friday.

“Can we finish it off? Can we put another 90 minutes together? We know it’s going to be a grind. Alabama was in the Final Four last year, Wes does a great job, right now the next couple days will be to focus on ourselves.”

Something else to watch, forward Jordyn Rhodes is just two goals shy of becoming the all-time leading scorer for Kentucky Women’s Soccer.

The women’s team plays a double-header with the men’s team Friday at The Bell. The men host UCF at 5:00 P.M., and the women face the Crimson Tide at 8:00 P.M.

