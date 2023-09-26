‘Walk a Mile in Our Shoes’ brings families of victims together

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is coming off it’s deadliest weekend of the year. Three people lost their lives to gun violence in a span of 24 hours.

You can read more on each victim and each case here.

Following the violence, Monday night, families came together to remember their lost loved ones.

“I’m forever going to be my son’s voice,” said Tiffany Clark.

Standing with the only other people who will ever truly understand her grief.

“My child is important, but this is tough.”

Tiffany Clark’s son, Zion Clark, was shot and killed in 2020. And standing behind her on the steps of the old Courthouse downtown, are the other mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who would do anything for one more minute with the person taken from them.

“This has got to stop. I don’t know what to do, or where to start,” Jackie Shannon said.

Shannon’s 18-year-old grandson Tyler Williams was shot and killed in 2017.

“Tyler was my everything. He made a new life for me.”

Now Shannon will spend the rest of hers making sure Tyler is never forgotten.

Every person at the Walk a Mile in Our Shoes event hopes to raise awareness for the ongoing gun violence, to prevent any other family from experiencing this type of loss.

“It still hurts, it’s still bad. As a mother trying to adapt, there is no new normal. We don’t have one,” said Marita Cole.

Pictures of Marita Coles’ son, Josh was killed in 2017. His pictures are now displayed with the photos and shoes from Lexington’s gun violence victims.

“Time doesn’t heal every wound. This is a whole child killed due to gun violence. It makes life very hard. Watching his children grow up without him.”

Cole keeps this group close to her. It’s a club she finds solace in now, but one she said no one would want to join.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.