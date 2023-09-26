WKYT wins several Kentucky Broadcasters Association awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT was recognized at two different awards ceremonies this weekend.

WKYT won six 2023 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Awards Sunday evening.

WKYT also won two 2023 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Monday night from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.

Best Sportscast: WKYT Sports team, “All Blue Preview.”

Best Locally Produced Commercial: WKYT Creative Services Producers Keith Earl and Dean Handy, “Lex Fire Dept.: Do You Have What it Takes?”

“Each of these awards recognizes the outstanding work by the team at WKYT,” said News Director Robert Thomas. “Each day, our team excels at delivering news across multiple platforms. We are all very proud to be honored by our peers.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.