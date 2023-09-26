Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

WKYT wins several Kentucky Broadcasters Association awards

WKYT won six 2023 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Awards Sunday evening.
WKYT won six 2023 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Awards Sunday evening.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT was recognized at two different awards ceremonies this weekend.

WKYT won six 2023 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Awards Sunday evening.

WKYT also won two 2023 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Monday night from the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.

  • Best Sportscast: WKYT Sports team, “All Blue Preview.”
  • Best Locally Produced Commercial: WKYT Creative Services Producers Keith Earl and Dean Handy, “Lex Fire Dept.: Do You Have What it Takes?”

“Each of these awards recognizes the outstanding work by the team at WKYT,” said News Director Robert Thomas. “Each day, our team excels at delivering news across multiple platforms. We are all very proud to be honored by our peers.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Justin Brindley
UK employee killed in crash

Latest News

After a deadly weekend in Lexington, the city gathered for a prayer vigil to honor gun violence...
Community activist reacts to deadly weekend in Lexington
Crews respond to fire at Lexington restaurant
WATCH | Crews respond to fire at Lexington restaurant
WKYT Investigates | Scammers proliferate amid popularity of blockbuster obesity drug
WATCH | WKYT Investigates | Scammers proliferate amid popularity of blockbuster obesity drug
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
WATCH | Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured