Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

1 dead, 1 hurt in late night Lexington crash

Police temporarily closed the road to investigate the crash.
Police temporarily closed the road to investigate the crash.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a late night crash in Lexington, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday on Paris Pike near Carterbrook Lane.

Police say two cars collided.

The coroner pronounced one driver dead at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

Crews transported the other driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one else was in either car.

A crash reconstruction team is working to determine what led up to the crash.

Crews closed off the road for the investigation. Police confirmed it was reopening around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins says some hunters were in a wooded area north of KY 32...
Death investigation began after skull found in wooded area
Justin Brindley
UK employee killed in crash
Police lights
Police investigating after man shot in Lexington
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt...
Good Question: What happened to the Barnyard venue in Bath County?

Latest News

Roadwork along a 10-mile stretch of I-75 in Lexington began back in July of 2023.
KYTC delays completion of I-75 rehab project in Lexington
On Sunday, the horse was loose on i-75 along the Clays Ferry Bridge for several hours before...
Horse caught after running loose on I-75 finds new home
With six distilleries solidified on the map, and several bonus businesses, the moonshiners’...
Moonshine Trail to connect Kentucky makers, boost tourism
WAWA is expanding to Kentucky
Wawa expanding into Kentucky