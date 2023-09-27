1 dead, 1 hurt in late night Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a late night crash in Lexington, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday on Paris Pike near Carterbrook Lane.

Police say two cars collided.

The coroner pronounced one driver dead at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

Crews transported the other driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one else was in either car.

A crash reconstruction team is working to determine what led up to the crash.

Crews closed off the road for the investigation. Police confirmed it was reopening around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.