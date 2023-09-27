Deadly crashes in Lexington trending higher this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police’s collision database shows that 2023 is trending upwards in the number of fatal collisions that have happened in the past year.

According to the collision database website, there have been 37 fatal collisions in Lexington alone this year. This time last year, there were only 23 collisions and 26 deaths at this time.

The most recent fatal collision was Tuesday night. Two cars hit each other on Paris Pike near Carterbrook Lane.

These 36 fatal collisions are not just limited to people in vehicles but motorcycle and pedestrian crashes as well. Less than two weeks ago, a hit-and-run accident killed Jerry ‘Alex’ Creech. He was driving his motorcycle. It happened on South Broadway, near The Cookout. He was just 20 years old.

With the increase in fatalities in the area, Sgt. Guy Miller with Lexington Police shared that it’s important to stay extra cautious.

“Be patient as you’re going to your destination and communicate with other drivers as you’re traveling to your destination.”

He says for pedestrians and drivers alike, simply following the law can save a life.

“That could be as simple as using your blinker or a crosswalk as you’re crossing the street. It’s just simple things like that that can make a difference,” Miller said.

