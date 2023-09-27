Everyday Kentucky
FBI: Boyfriend arrested in Crystal Rogers case

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The boyfriend of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers has been arrested in connection to her disappearance, according to the FBI.

Rogers has been missing since July of 2015. She is presumed dead. Her body has never been found.

The FBI announced early Wednesday morning that Rogers’ then-boyfriend Brooks Houck has been arrested for charges related to her disappearance.

The FBI’s statement does not say what charges he is facing.

Police made the first arrest in connection to Rogers’ disappearance earlier this month.

Joseph Lawson is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering.

His indictment says he “agreed to aid one or more persons in the planning or commission of the crime when he, and/or, a co-conspirator intentionally caused the death of another.”

Houck was the last person seen with Rogers before her disappearance. Police named him a suspect earlier in the investigation, but he was not charged in the case until now.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

