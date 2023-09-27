FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Strong Storms
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of big boomers are rolling across the region today and may cause a few issues. Local strong to severe storms will be possible and may also put down some hit and run torrential rains.
All of this comes from a low pressure dropping in from the northwest.
Here’s a breakdown of how things look over the next few days:
- Storms will come at us in a few waves today into Thursday.
- This is NOT all day rainfall or even close. You will have some dry times.
- Today’s storms will be rather noisy and could even go severe. Large hail and local wind damage is possible with the strongest of the storms.
- These storms will also be accompanied by a lot of lightning and torrential rains.
- Rainfall totals will vary across the state with some only picking up a quarter of an inch or so with others potentially getting up to a few inches.
- Again, these come at us in waves over the next few days with lots of dry times.
- Showers will taper off early Friday with dry skies taking over.
Warm and dry weather returns for the weekend into much of next week.
