FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Strong Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of big boomers are rolling across the region today and may cause a few issues. Local strong to severe storms will be possible and may also put down some hit and run torrential rains.

All of this comes from a low pressure dropping in from the northwest.

Here’s a breakdown of how things look over the next few days:

Storms will come at us in a few waves today into Thursday.

This is NOT all day rainfall or even close. You will have some dry times.

Today’s storms will be rather noisy and could even go severe. Large hail and local wind damage is possible with the strongest of the storms.

These storms will also be accompanied by a lot of lightning and torrential rains.

Rainfall totals will vary across the state with some only picking up a quarter of an inch or so with others potentially getting up to a few inches.

Again, these come at us in waves over the next few days with lots of dry times.

Showers will taper off early Friday with dry skies taking over.

Warm and dry weather returns for the weekend into much of next week.

