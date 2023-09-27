Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Strong Storms

By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of big boomers are rolling across the region today and may cause a few issues. Local strong to severe storms will be possible and may also put down some hit and run torrential rains.

All of this comes from a low pressure dropping in from the northwest.

Here’s a breakdown of how things look over the next few days:

  • Storms will come at us in a few waves today into Thursday.
  • This is NOT all day rainfall or even close. You will have some dry times.
  • Today’s storms will be rather noisy and could even go severe. Large hail and local wind damage is possible with the strongest of the storms.
  • These storms will also be accompanied by a lot of lightning and torrential rains.
  • Rainfall totals will vary across the state with some only picking up a quarter of an inch or so with others potentially getting up to a few inches.
  • Again, these come at us in waves over the next few days with lots of dry times.
  • Showers will taper off early Friday with dry skies taking over.

Warm and dry weather returns for the weekend into much of next week.

