FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The threat of severe thunderstorms will move through the region as we enter the afternoon & evening hours.

It has been a while since we have had decent rains in our area. So picking up some rain isn’t a bad thing. These showers & thunderstorms might be strong to severe. That is our problem! Some of these storms might produce damaging winds and some large hail. If you see any hail, the odds are that it will be around quarter-sized or slightly larger. Those wind gusts will sweep through at nearly 60 MPH in the strongest storms.

Expect more soaking rains to hang out again on Thursday. This go around will feature a good coverage of rain through at least midday on Thursday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. These soakers might give us around one inch, or higher, of rainfall accumulation.

If you already miss the dry weather, don’t worry! It will be back again by Friday.

Take care of each other!

