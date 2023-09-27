Everyday Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces $15 million grant in Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

By Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Governor Andy Beshear announced a $15 million property agreement grant that will be used to help build a new parking garage structure behind the Kenton County Government Center in an effort to save money for the Brent Spence Bridge Project.

Part of the current parking lot will be used for the right-of-way of the Brent Spence Corridor Project.

“The garage will replace parking spots beneath a blocks-long bridge on the elevated Interstate Highways 71 and 75 in Covington. Employees of the Kenton County Government Center currently have about 160 parking spots beneath the interstate bridge between West Pike Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which are about two blocks apart,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release.

About 200 parking spaces will be lost underneath the interstate when the companion bridge is built.

Gov. Beshear also stated that the development could include a residential phase too.

“This move is a win-win. It’s taking a step that we know we’re going to need for this mega project but doing it early enough to make sure we meet any of the challenges for the county and to provide a new growth opportunity,” Gov. Beshear said.

The team will build smaller individual bridges over West Pike and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, filling in the ground between so that way that section of the highway would rest on a berm.

Gov. Beshear says building the smaller bridges will help save money instead of replacing the entire bridge that currently covers the parking lot.

“We appreciate the commonwealth working with Kenton County to mitigate the loss of parking caused by the Brent Spence Bridge project,” said Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Convenient and abundant parking was key to our decision to relocate the Kenton County Government Center to the 12th Street interchange, and this solution makes us whole. Secretary Jim Gray and his team have been great partners in recognizing and addressing the local issues generated by such a large and nationally significant project.”

