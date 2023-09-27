Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Horse caught after running loose on I-75 finds new home

The horse is safe and sound at her new home in Paris, according to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update regarding the horse that caused the I-75 traffic jam.

On Sunday, the horse was loose on i-75 along the Clays Ferry Bridge for several hours before being caught.

The horse is safe and sound at her new home in Paris, according to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

They gave her the name “Fast Betty.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Brindley
UK employee killed in crash
Multiple units have responded to the Rally’s on Richmond Road.
Crews respond to fire at Lexington restaurant
Police lights
Suspect arrested after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Coroner identifies person killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

With six distilleries solidified on the map, and several bonus businesses, the moonshiners’...
Moonshine Trail to connect Kentucky makers, boost tourism
WAWA is expanding to Kentucky
Wawa expanding into Kentucky
A representative from FanDuel shares what Kentuckians can look forward to when online betting...
FanDuel looking to bring extra convenience to Kentucky bettors ahead of Thursday’s launch
Pumpkin Crops suffer this fall due to summer weather
WATCH | Pumpkin Crops suffer this fall due to summer weather