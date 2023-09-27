Everyday Kentucky
Lexington woman nourishes community by providing fresh, affordable food

Stone recently won the 2023 Bill Best Food Award for her contributions to our community. The award celebrates people who promote sustainable food systems.(Sharon Stone)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has made it her mission to provide affordable and fresh food for everyone in our community.

Sharon Stone spends countless hours gardening, but that doesn’t bother her. It’s her passion. And it’s one that she’s able to share with others.

In 2019, Sharon Stone joined Seedleaf’s Market Gardeners program. This gave her the opportunity to grow food on an urban farm.

Sharon was also a schoolteacher at this time. She noticed a growing need among her students. They lacked access to nutritious foods, including fruits and vegetables. So, with the help of other educators, the Woodhill International Market was developed.

“If my children were hungry, there was no way that I could teach them,” said Stone. “So it was very important to me, and the people that helped run the Woodhill International Market, that our children that we taught had access to fresh fruits and vegetables and eggs.”

Sharon has since retired from teaching school but continues to provide food for the market. She now serves as the farmer liaison.

Sharon has also established her own business. It’s called Two Suns Farm.

Stone also recently won the 2023 Bill Best Food Award for her contributions to our community. The award celebrates people who promote sustainable food systems.

If you’re interested in attending the Woodhill International Market, it is open biweekly on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Customers may order online and pick up their orders when the market is open. The market accepts snap benefits, further enhancing food accessibility.

Urban Impact sponsors the market.

“The work at Two Suns Farm in connection with the Woodhill International Market wouldn’t be successful without the sweat equity of our volunteers, the monetary donations of people that support us, and the organizations that provide land access and a physical space to do the work that focuses on food equity,” said Stone.

To volunteer or donate to the Woodhill International Market, click here.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, please email kindness@wkyt.com.

