Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also allegedly assaulted a security guard at the store.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia reported, citing a police officer.

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported but CBS Philadelphia said a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

The flash mob-style ransacking followed an earlier peaceful protest over a judge’s Tuesday decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn’t connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The thefts also occurred on the same day that Target announced it will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins says some hunters were in a wooded area north of KY 32...
Death investigation began after skull found in wooded area
Justin Brindley
UK employee killed in crash
Police lights
Police investigating after man shot in Lexington
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt...
Good Question: What happened to the Barnyard venue in Bath County?

Latest News

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu
Roadwork along a 10-mile stretch of I-75 in Lexington began back in July of 2023.
KYTC delays completion of I-75 rehab project in Lexington
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
On Sunday, the horse was loose on i-75 along the Clays Ferry Bridge for several hours before...
Horse caught after running loose on I-75 finds new home