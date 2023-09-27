Overnight fire in Lexington damages business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A business has some damage after an overnight fire in Lexington.

Flames broke out after 11 p.m. at the Aramark building on Versailles Road.

Crews arrived quickly and crawled under the smoke to put out the flames.

District Fire Chief Brian Dawson says the fire started in some clothing bins inside the building.

“The sprinkler heads in the building kept the fire in check, but it didn’t completely put the fire out,” Dawson said. “We had about 10 units responding to the fire and the Jonas Brothers’ concert slowed one of them down, but they were still on scene within five minutes of the initial fire.”

Dawson says the fire damaged some items in the building, but the structure is sound and no one was hurt.

One person was in the building when the fire started.

Investigators are still determining the origin and cause.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.