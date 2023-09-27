Everyday Kentucky
Parole deferred again for man who killed boy in Woodford County

Ronald Exantus
Ronald Exantus(Kentucky Dept. of Corrections)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Parole for Ronald Exantus has been again deferred for two more years.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to a series of stabbings that left 6-year-old Logan Tipton dead.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of murdering him.

He was found guilty but mentally ill for other stabbings against this father and two sisters.

Exantus was previously denied parole in 2021.

Exantus will be eligible for parole again in 2025

Copyright 2023WKYT. All rights reserved.

