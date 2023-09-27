Parole deferred again for man who killed boy in Woodford County
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Parole for Ronald Exantus has been again deferred for two more years.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to a series of stabbings that left 6-year-old Logan Tipton dead.
- Ky. Supreme Court affirms convictions against Ronald Exantus
- Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Ronald Exantus conviction
- Ronald Exantus sentenced 20 years for assaults related to Versailles boy’s stabbing death
He was found not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of murdering him.
He was found guilty but mentally ill for other stabbings against this father and two sisters.
Exantus was previously denied parole in 2021.
Exantus will be eligible for parole again in 2025
Copyright 2023WKYT. All rights reserved.