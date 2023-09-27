Threat puts two Kentucky schools on lockdown Wednesday, officials say

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after school officials say a threat caused a lockdown at two Kentucky schools Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lincoln County Public Schools, the Lincoln County middle and high schools went on lockdown due to a threat being called in. The exact nature of that threat has not yet been released.

High school students were transported to the Lincoln County Board of Education and the Stanford Baptist gym for dismissal.

School officials say middle school students remained at the school for dismissal.

This is a developing story.

