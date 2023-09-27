Everyday Kentucky
Wawa expanding into Kentucky

WAWA is expanding to Kentucky
WAWA is expanding to Kentucky(Fred Morton | WAWA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wawa, the chain of gas station convenience stores, is expanding into Kentucky.

The company plans on opening 40 stores across the state.

The first Wawa is expected to open in 2025.

A location is already under contract for Fayette County, but the location has not been announced.

“Everything about this store is welcoming, how fast it is to get in and out, the prices that are available to the customers, the fact of the matter that you need your press whether it be your newspapers or your morning coffee, it’s just easy in, easy out,” said Lexington resident Dani Wood.

More than 15 sites are already under contract in Fayette, Boone, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Jessamine, Oldham, Scott, Shelby and Warren counties, according to the company.

