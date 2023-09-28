Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

15 years of Richmond’s Paint the Town Pink

The event is a month-long celebration for cancer awareness.
The event is a month-long celebration for cancer awareness.(Paint the Town Pink Richmond)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health of Richmond is kicking off their annual ‘Paint the Town Pink’ celebration September 29th.

Guests are encouraged to support local, downtown businesses as part of the event tomorrow and throughout the month-long celebration.

‘Paint the Town Pink’ encourages women, aged 40 and older, to have their annual mammogram. The goal is to raise cancer awareness.

Businesses such as Foley’s Florist, Soft Shoe Inc., and The Boutique at Merle Norman are partnering with Baptist Health for the series of events.

If you are interested in more information, you can contact Sara Stringfield at (859) 625-3675 or sara.stringfield@bhsi.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend arrested on murder charge in Crystal Rogers case
According to Lincoln County Public Schools, the Lincoln County middle and high schools went on...
Threats put two Kentucky schools on lockdown Wednesday, officials say
Police temporarily closed the road to investigate the crash.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington crash
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | What issues are most important to you this November?

Latest News

This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
Winner of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set to be announced
Breaking News
Downed aircraft located in Ohio County, crews searching for passengers
Nicholasville Road has since been reopened.
Police respond to multiple crashes on Nicholasville Road
Allison Jenks & Dana Peddicord - The Blushery
The Blushery