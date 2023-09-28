15 years of Richmond’s Paint the Town Pink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health of Richmond is kicking off their annual ‘Paint the Town Pink’ celebration September 29th.

Guests are encouraged to support local, downtown businesses as part of the event tomorrow and throughout the month-long celebration.

‘Paint the Town Pink’ encourages women, aged 40 and older, to have their annual mammogram. The goal is to raise cancer awareness.

Businesses such as Foley’s Florist, Soft Shoe Inc., and The Boutique at Merle Norman are partnering with Baptist Health for the series of events.

If you are interested in more information, you can contact Sara Stringfield at (859) 625-3675 or sara.stringfield@bhsi.com.

