Experts share tips to curb gambling addiction after online sports betting launch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an exciting day for Kentuckians who can now place their sports bets on seven approved apps right from their phone.

Before pulling out your phone and downloading those apps, experts are reminding folks to have a plan.

“If you develop that discipline, then it can be a form of entertainment. The reason at the end of every ad there is a 1-800 number to call for gambling addiction is clear. This type of activity leads to addiction. And in a society that has a lot of addiction issues, we don’t need anymore.” Kelly Buckley, Managing Principal with Spectrum Financial Alliance, said.

Spectrum Financial Alliance specializes in money management.

With the launch of online sports wagering, Buckley says if you’re using the apps to set limitations.

“Limit what you’re going to use. Give yourself a weekly limit. Whether it’s $10, $20, whatever your personal limits are, and then don’t exceed those.” Buckley said.

President of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, Dr. RonSonlyn Clark, says, within the last year, she’s seen an increase in gamblers. Now, she typically treats 10-12 patients.

“I think the thing that is going to challenge us the most in Kentucky is to be ready to handle the influx of people that will be getting into problems within three, six, or nine months.” Dr. Clark said.

Easier accessibility on the phone, Dr. Clark says, can be an addictive personality playground.

“You’re going to do this for fun or entertainment. It is not something to base your life on because you are not going to win.” Dr. Clark said.

Kelly Buckley says the odds are stacked against you when you’re gambling.

“Gambling, legally, the house, whether its DraftKings, an app or out in Las Vegas at a casino, legally they’re going to win 100% of the time over the long run,” Buckley said.

Dr. Clark says right now, they’re looking for more help in case problem gambling becomes a bigger issue.

“We are trying to prepare the therapeutic counseling workforce right now so they will be able to handle this gambling addiction increase as it comes in the next few months. Right now, in Kentucky, we only have five counselors who practice working with gambling.” Dr. Clark said.

There are resources for those who need help when it comes to gambling addictions.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-gambler.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.