Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Better Weather Rolling In

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to rumble across the Bluegrass state, delivering some much-needed rains along the way. These storms will slow down some later today and start to pull out of town as we head into early Friday.

Lingering showers may be noted early Friday before skies start to clean up. Highs are mainly in the 70s.

Saturday may feature some lingering clouds, especially early on. By the afternoon, skies turn partly sunny with 75-80 central and eastern Kentucky and low 80s in the west. That’s how we wrap up the month of September.

October continues to look rather warm with highs in the 80-85 degree range with dry skies.

A strong fall cold front shows up by Thursday and Friday of next week. That brings showers and storms and a big blast of chilly weather behind it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend arrested on murder charge in Crystal Rogers case
According to Lincoln County Public Schools, the Lincoln County middle and high schools went on...
Threats put two Kentucky schools on lockdown Wednesday, officials say
Police temporarily closed the road to investigate the crash.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington crash
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | What issues are most important to you this November?

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
It looks much drier in the coming days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather will end by later today
FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Strong Storms
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast