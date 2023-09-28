FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Better Weather Rolling In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to rumble across the Bluegrass state, delivering some much-needed rains along the way. These storms will slow down some later today and start to pull out of town as we head into early Friday.

Lingering showers may be noted early Friday before skies start to clean up. Highs are mainly in the 70s.

Saturday may feature some lingering clouds, especially early on. By the afternoon, skies turn partly sunny with 75-80 central and eastern Kentucky and low 80s in the west. That’s how we wrap up the month of September.

October continues to look rather warm with highs in the 80-85 degree range with dry skies.

A strong fall cold front shows up by Thursday and Friday of next week. That brings showers and storms and a big blast of chilly weather behind it.

