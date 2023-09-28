Jessamine Co. Health Department, community members discuss increase in overdoses

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentucky continues to deal with the opioid epidemic, the Jessamine County Health Department (JCHD) said it has seen an increase in overdoses lately.

“Everybody in this community, no matter what their lifestyle choice is, is loved by somebody, and the longer this goes on and the more people we lose, the more our communities are traumatized,” said Shauna O’Nan Traylor, JCHD Harm Reduction and Peer Support Specialist.

O’Nan Traylor said after seeing that the county had more than nine overdoses in eight days, everyone should know what the signs of an overdose look like.

“If somebody’s slumped over, if they’re falling, you’ll see a blueish tint to their skin or their lips, especially the nailbeds,” said O’Nan Traylor. “They can get grey looking, they can have a gurgle, we call that the death rattle.”

O’Nan Traylor recommends that everyone, regardless if they use drugs or not, carry Narcan with them at all times.

Community members like Ron McCauley are inspiring everyone to take a different route in overdose prevention.

“The more we can push back against the drug dealer, the less prevalent it is for our loved ones to get the fentanyl or get the drugs of their choice,” McCauley said.

For McCauley, overdose hits close to home.

“I lost my son February 9th of this year. Alex was 37 years old, and he battled the substance abuse disease for over 20 years,” he said.

McCauley said after speaking with other people who lost loved ones to overdose, he noticed several drug dealers related to these deaths were not facing the consequences he felt they should.

“If we had a $100,000 bond in Jessamine County, and you arrest one to two drug dealers, the others are gonna fold up shop and move out,” he added.

This principle inspired McCauley to create the Community Against Drug Dealers initiative, which allows community members to report local drug dealers anonymously in hopes of eradicating the drug problem within Jessamine County.

“We, right now, are the voice of our loved ones from the grave,” he said. “What it means to us is if we can help save the life of someone else’s son or daughter, then that’s the mission we’re after.”

O’Nan Traylor said the Jessamine County Health Department has Narcan available for whoever needs it and that the department hands it out almost daily.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.