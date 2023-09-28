Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather will end by later today

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After picking up some beneficial rains, it will all end just about as quickly as it got going.

Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will linger through midday. Local high water issues are the primary threats for the first part of the day. By the afternoon and evening hours, only a few showers will linger in the area. Some of our rainfall totals could approach two inches or better.

There could be a lingering shower for the first part of the day on Friday. Most of the day will mainly dry with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon hours. This should allow for our temperatures to reach the mid to upper-70s. Friday is the beginning of another dry period for Kentucky.

Next week we could see temperatures reach the low 80s. The average high for the middle of the week is 74 and I think we will be closer to 82. This puts us right around 10 degrees above normal for this part of the year!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

