Kentucky Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal of Fmr. deputy paralyzed by friendly fire

Jaime Morales
Jaime Morales(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - the Kentucky Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a former Scott County Deputy paralyzed in a line-of-duty shooting.

Jaime Morales was hit by friendly fire in 2018 while helping to arrest a fugitive.

He sued the city of Georgetown, the police department, and two officers for negligence.

A circuit judge ruled they are protected under qualified official immunity.

Morales took the case to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his appeal.

Last week, the court granted a discretionary review of the case.

