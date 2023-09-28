Kentucky Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal of Fmr. deputy paralyzed by friendly fire
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - the Kentucky Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a former Scott County Deputy paralyzed in a line-of-duty shooting.
Jaime Morales was hit by friendly fire in 2018 while helping to arrest a fugitive.
He sued the city of Georgetown, the police department, and two officers for negligence.
A circuit judge ruled they are protected under qualified official immunity.
Morales took the case to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his appeal.
Last week, the court granted a discretionary review of the case.
