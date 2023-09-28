Kentucky Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal of Fmr. deputy paralyzed by friendly fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - the Kentucky Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a former Scott County Deputy paralyzed in a line-of-duty shooting.

Jaime Morales was hit by friendly fire in 2018 while helping to arrest a fugitive.

RELATED:

He sued the city of Georgetown, the police department, and two officers for negligence.

A circuit judge ruled they are protected under qualified official immunity.

Morales took the case to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his appeal.

Last week, the court granted a discretionary review of the case.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.