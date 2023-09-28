New push to recruit SROs after school threat

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There was chaos and uncertainty for hours in Lincoln County Wednesday.

Stanford Police said they received a threat and placed Lincoln County High School and Middle School on lockdown. Police evacuated the high school while they investigated.

After hours of investigation, they gave the all-clear.

It’s a call no parent wants to get as they send their child to school each morning.

“They have drills and stuff for it. But this is the first time we’ve actually had to live through it. And I hope it’s the last time,” said Bobi Ranck, a parent of a Lincoln County High School Student.

Ranck reunited with her daughter outside of Lincoln County High School. Police said around 2 p.m., a threat alleged a student was inside the school with a gun, planning to harm other students. The high school and middle school campuses were put on lockdown, eventually students were evacuated, and after an investigation, police gave the all-clear.

Relief is all Ranck felt at that moment.

“I think we both are going to appreciate each other a little bit more.”

District leaders mentioned earlier this month that they’re looking for ways to hire a school resource officer for each of the seven schools. After a student was charged for bringing a gun to Highland Elementary back in August.

While these discussions will only continue here now, in Frankfort earlier this morning, a committee discussed the possibility of filling the state-wide SRO shortage by hiring active duty and retired National Guard and military personnel.

“These people come pre-equipped with an enormous amount of training and experience in public safety, as you all well know in this committee. It would greatly increase the ability to have applicants in these positions,” said J. Kyle Cummins, the Director of Aviation at Rotorcraft.

As the Director of Aviation at Rotorcraft, J. Kyle Cummins, suggests to the state committee that not only could this provide districts with a new and needed candidate pool, but with their experience, they could offer a shortened or more direct training course.

“We’re not talking about militarizing a school resource officer force, but just tapping into a pool of candidates that we feel like our great candidates for these positions,” said Cummins.

But the idea was met with some opposition.

“The role of someone who is walking the mountains of Afghanistan and the roles of someone walking the halls of Bourbon County Middle School are extremely, extremely different,” said Representative Matthew Kock.

Representative Matthew Koch said this is a good place to start, but he’s not entirely convinced on the idea yet.

“A lot of your National Guard, reservists, Lance Corporal Infantry Marine is not qualified on a pistol, never even been to a pistol range. These are things we’re going to have to talk about,” said Rep. Koch.

While this debate continues, these scared parents and kids are going to hold each other a little tighter tonight.

“Just really glad that she’s safe. That everyone is safe,” Rank said.

Stanford Police said they will have extra officer presence on campus for the next two days.

