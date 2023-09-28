Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using it.

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

The labels of Wegovy and a diabetes drug called Mounjaro acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage in some people who use them.

Ozempic’s label has been updated to say that as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend arrested on murder charge in Crystal Rogers case
According to Lincoln County Public Schools, the Lincoln County middle and high schools went on...
Threats put two Kentucky schools on lockdown Wednesday, officials say
Police temporarily closed the road to investigate the crash.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington crash
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | What issues are most important to you this November?

Latest News

Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.
Heinz creates ‘new’ sauce for Taylor Swift
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, actor who played Prof. Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82
This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
Winner of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set to be announced
The event is a month-long celebration for cancer awareness.
15 years of Richmond’s Paint the Town Pink