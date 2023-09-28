Police maintain larger presence at Kentucky high school day after threats

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - There is always one school resource officer on the Lincoln County High and Middle School campus, but on Thursday, there were two, and extra counselors were on hand to help students deal with the aftermath.

Officers walked the hallways and checked doors to make sure all were locked from the outside. They say that is a normal procedure in place every day.

However, officers want to have a more visible presence here after someone called 911 claiming they had a gun and would shoot students when the bell rang. There was also a threat of a bomb. No explosives or weapons were found. We’ve since learned more about the response.

Police say within two minutes, they had other officers on campus and, within an hour, had started the evacuation process.

“Officers cleared each individual room one by one. And then the students were released to a different location off campus due to the secondary threat of the bomb threat,” said Captain Ryan Kirkpatrick with Stanford Police.

Kevin Coots was at the high school when the threat came in. He’s a local pastor who directs the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and drives a school bus as a volunteer.

“A lot of times, kids think it’s a drill at the beginning. But then, as time went on, they realized it was really something,” said Coots, who loaded up some kids and took them to a safe location at a nearby church.

“The kids were scared. They were concerned. That is only natural for teenagers to be,” said Coots. “They responded in such fantastic fashion.”

Coots says Wednesday began much differently than it ended. He and his students attended a “See you at the Pole” event. But things took a drastic turn with the threat called in.

“I think we are in a spiritual battle for teenagers these days,” Coots said.

Coots says the threat canceled another faith-based event to be at the high school Wednesday night.

“I think a lot of this is Satanic influence to try to disrupt that,” Coots said.

Police say they will have extra patrols at the school on Friday. Next week, the schools will be closed for fall break.

