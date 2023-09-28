Everyday Kentucky
Police respond to multiple crashes on Nicholasville Road

Nicholasville Road has since been reopened.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two minor collisions happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of Nicholasville Road and Arcadia Park.

According to police, the first crash was caused by an errant lane change. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the second crash was caused by someone distracted by looking at the first crash. There were no injuries in this crash.

Nicholasville Road was closed after the crashes but has since been reopened.

