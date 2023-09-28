Training session held to teach caregivers how to treat patients at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is World Alzheimer’s Month, and one organization is training caregivers to work with patients in their homes, not facilities.

“How would you feel if something if this was you? You’re living your life one day, you go to a neurologist, you’re delivered a terrible diagnosis, then you have to navigate the rest of your life,” said Tracy Brewer with Baptist Health.

It’s a feeling some know all too well for people with Alzheimer’s, but a feeling ‘Home Instead’ caregivers are learning to treat delicately.

“At Home Instead, we say it’s personal to us because it is,” said Rich Berube, ‘Home Instead’ franchise owner.

Thursday’s training session gave caregivers the opportunity to hear from Baptist Health’s Tracy Brewer on connecting with patients in the home, rather than just treating them.

“I am completely obsessed with making people feel respected and heard that have dementia,” said Brewer.

Brewer’s demonstration was heavily focused on respect, one of the key values that Franchise Owner Rich Berube says ‘Home Instead’ consistently focuses on.

“It’s a terrible disease, and it’s something we’re all having to deal with, so we need to figure out the best way to help our clients live their lives and dignity,” said Berube.

The day not only gave them the chance for caregivers to learn, but it gave them a chance to connect with one another.

Attendees were each given colored flowers, representing the connection to a loved one lost with Alzheimer’s or someone working with a patient with the disease. They all “planted” these flowers together and committed to using the new information they learned for good.

“Make them feel valued makes them feel valued. It’s not about what they’ve lost as what they have left,” said Brewer.

