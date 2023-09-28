Winner of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set to be announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced Thursday afternoon.

The home drawing will air and stream live right on WKYT.

The money raised from the giveaway helps provide lifesaving care for sick patients.

With your help, we raised $700,000.

Tickets sold out in 30 days, setting a new record.

It’s the ninth dream home built in Lexington.

You can watch the giveaway live at 5:30 right here and on WKYT.

We will also announce the other three prize winners at 4, 4:30, and 5.

