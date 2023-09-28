Everyday Kentucky
Winner of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set to be announced

This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.
This is the 9th dream home being built in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced Thursday afternoon.

The home drawing will air and stream live right on WKYT.

The money raised from the giveaway helps provide lifesaving care for sick patients.

With your help, we raised $700,000.

Tickets sold out in 30 days, setting a new record.

It’s the ninth dream home built in Lexington.

You can watch the giveaway live at 5:30 right here and on WKYT.

We will also announce the other three prize winners at 4, 4:30, and 5.

