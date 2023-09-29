13-year-old facing murder charge in shooting of 12-year-old

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old Malachi Hagan Moses in Laurel County.

Moses was killed back in July. We’re told the shooting happened in a bedroom inside a home on Shackle Road in the Lily area, south of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old was arrested Thursday and taken to a juvenile holding facility.

