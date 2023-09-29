Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

13-year-old facing murder charge in shooting of 12-year-old

A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old...
A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old Malachi Hagan Moses in Laurel County.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old Malachi Hagan Moses in Laurel County.

Moses was killed back in July. We’re told the shooting happened in a bedroom inside a home on Shackle Road in the Lily area, south of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old was arrested Thursday and taken to a juvenile holding facility.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pedestrian hit and killed outside of Montgomery County park
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit and killed near Ky. park
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | What issues are most important to you this November?

Latest News

The Centro De San Juan Diego provided Latinx recipients of medicaid, along with other community...
Renewal Resource Day to Help Lexington Medicaid Recipients Maintain Health Coverage
London police say Rollie Mullins and Lisa Allen were arrested Wednesday on charges of forgery...
Pair accused of stealing thousands from elderly victim
Five Lexington transgender students and their families have filed a new lawsuit challenging SB...
Five transgender FCPS students file lawsuits over SB 150
Pair accused of stealing thousands from elderly victim
Pair accused of stealing thousands from elderly victim