13-year-old facing murder charge in shooting of 12-year-old
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 13-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 12-year-old Malachi Hagan Moses in Laurel County.
Moses was killed back in July. We’re told the shooting happened in a bedroom inside a home on Shackle Road in the Lily area, south of London.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old was arrested Thursday and taken to a juvenile holding facility.
This is a developing story.
