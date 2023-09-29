Everyday Kentucky
Big Blue Nation prepares for matchup with Florida

SEC Nation is in town as fans are getting ready to face off with Florida.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Florida Gators are in town for a noon matchup with Kentucky.

There’s a lot of excitement building before kick-off.

“It’s just kind of an extra thing that’s cool that’s on our campus this week,” said UK Associate AD Nathan Schwake. “They rotate around all the SEC schools, so this is our chance to have them here. And we like to be good hosts, and we hope big blue nation welcomes them accordingly.”

With a matchup against the Florida Gators, UK fans are hungry for the victory. That’s why Bourbon and Toulouse is serving up their yearly tradition inspired by the swamp.

“We always sell alligator etouffee, alligator sausages and what we call a swamp dog. It’s sausage with etoufee over the top and people line up out the door to get it. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Bourbon and Toulouse Co-Owner Kevin Heathcoat.

Whether you head to a local bar or stay at your own tailgate, officials recommend planning ahead. Lexington police will be helping with traffic before and after the game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

