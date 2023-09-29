Coroner, heavy police presence at scene in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner is on the scene of an investigation in Lexington.

Numerous police units began gathering at a parking lot on Trade Street just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Trade Street is off Leestown Road, not far from the intersection with Alexandria Drive.

WKYT has reached out to the Lexington Police Department for more information on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.