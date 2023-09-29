Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Coroner, heavy police presence at scene in Lexington

Police first arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Police first arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Friday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner is on the scene of an investigation in Lexington.

Numerous police units began gathering at a parking lot on Trade Street just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Trade Street is off Leestown Road, not far from the intersection with Alexandria Drive.

WKYT has reached out to the Lexington Police Department for more information on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Pedestrian hit and killed outside of Montgomery County park
Sheriff: Pedestrian hit and killed in front of Montgomery Co. park
New Thai Garden in Georgetown for sale
Georgetown restaurant owner selling business to pay for his wife’s medical treatment

Latest News

All Blue Weather Preview - Florida
All Blue Weather Preview - Florida
WKYT News at 5:30AM
All Blue Weather Preview - Florida
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A little warmer for next week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another sunny & dry streak begins today