Danville Fire Department welcomes ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday morning, state and local officials celebrated the blessing of the Danville Baby Box at Fire Station Two on the south Danville bypass.

This is part of a nationwide campaign called “Safe Haven Baby Boxes,” allowing a person who wishes to surrender a baby to do so safely and anonymously.

“This allows for a person to surrender a child in a safe, secure manner anonymously and without judgment,” said Danville Fire Chief Doug Simpson.

A person wishing to surrender a baby places the child in this box. Once the door is shut, that person has 60 seconds to leave the area before alarms ring, allowing the person surrendering the baby to remain anonymous. There are alarms that trigger 9-1-1, a pressure alarm inside the box and an internal alarm for the fire station. While all that is happening, the baby will be inside a climate-controlled environment and firefighters will remove the baby from the box within minutes.

“We’ve had one surrender about 15 years ago, and the child was brought to the fire department, and at that time, we did not have a Safe Haven Baby Box,” Simpson said.

The CEO of Save Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey, was abandoned as a baby, and now this is her mission.

“Saving babies one box at a time from dumpsters and trash cans, that’s what Safe Haven Baby Boxes does,” said Kelsey. “We also encourage mothers to seek help if they can.”

She will never forget the first baby box she created in 2016 in Indiana. As a firefighter in 2019, an infant was surrendered into Kelsey’s care.

“It’s uncomfortable, too. It’s not something that’s easy for us as firefighters to take a child from a mom,” said Kelsey.

This is the 167th Safe Haven Baby Box nationwide.

This is the 21st safe haven baby box in the Commonwealth and the only one in central Kentucky.

The one in Bowling Green started in January and has been used twice this year.

“These parents want to save the life of their child,” said Kelsey. “It’s not that they don’t love their child; they are in a moment of crisis that you and I will never understand.”

The cost for the Safe Haven Baby Box is $11,000. No tax dollars were used.

Georgetown will have one in a few weeks.

