Elementary students in Laurel County hear gun safe program

Eddie Eagle came to London Elementary Friday morning
Eddie Eagle came to London Elementary Friday morning
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky elementary school children were taught about gun safety Friday morning.

The Eddie Eagle gun safe program was started in 1988, when educators, safety specialists, and others came together to address the problem of kids being shot. The National Rifle Association is also involved.

Friday, the program came to London Elementary as part of a venture with St. Joseph Health and its Nurturing Children Program.

The program is simple. It teaches a song with the phrases of Stop, Don’t Touch, Run Away, and Tell a Grown Up. Students also get an activity workbook and parent guides to take home.

This comes after a 12-year-old was killed in Laurel County, and there have been other young children killed in this part of Kentucky as well.

“Yes, have had several of these cases right here in Laurel County, and as you all know, they are unfortunately way too common,” said Dan Smoot, who heads up the Laurel County Schools Police Department.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, two children were killed and 19 were injured in gun incidents in Kentucky last year.

